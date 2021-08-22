Manchester events coming up

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

Breakfast Treats Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Every Friday morning, residents are invited to come to the Parlor to enjoy coffee and a breakfast pastry of sorts.



Music Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Enjoy music while relaxing or chatting with friends, in the Parlor.



Mexican Train Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Mexican Train is a game played with domino like tiles. The object of the game is for a player to play all the tiles from his or her hand onto one or more chains, or trains, emanating from a...

Sunday Brunch Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

On Sundays, Brunch is served in the Main Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Brunch can also be delivered.



Craft Workshop With Artist Michelle Lougee Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. $10 SVAC members; $15 Non-members Turn discarded plastics into sculptural objects! Artist Michelle Lougee draws from the American folk art tradition of memory...