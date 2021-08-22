Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Manchester events coming up

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOz4O_0bZVxd4c00

Breakfast Treats

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Every Friday morning, residents are invited to come to the Parlor to enjoy coffee and a breakfast pastry of sorts.\n

Learn More

Music

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Enjoy music while relaxing or chatting with friends, in the Parlor.\n

Learn More

Mexican Train

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Mexican Train is a game played with domino like tiles. The object of the game is for a player to play all the tiles from his or her hand onto one or more chains, or trains, emanating from a...

Learn More

Sunday Brunch

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

On Sundays, Brunch is served in the Main Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Brunch can also be delivered.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CM3q_0bZVxd4c00

Craft Workshop With Artist Michelle Lougee

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. $10 SVAC members; $15 Non-members Turn discarded plastics into sculptural objects! Artist Michelle Lougee draws from the American folk art tradition of memory...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
15
Followers
222
Post
346
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Manchester, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Art#Arts Center#Vt Enjoy#Vt Mexican Train#Svac#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy