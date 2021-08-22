David City events coming soon

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are coming to David City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around David City:

Scripture Sisters Bible Journaling Class Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2422 13th St, Columbus, NE

Join us as we spend time in God's Word, using our creative talents to journal in the Bible. New and seasoned journalers, baby and seasoned Christians and everyone in between is welcome to join us...

Incinerator Lunch & Learn Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 23321 235 Ave, Columbus, NE

Lunch & Learn: Waste Spectrum Incinerators -- Value Added to Livestock Operations & Processing Facilities. About this event Join us for a lunch & learn event and hear Tony from A.R. LLC discuss...

A Beatles Afternoon at Shenanigans Bar Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3808 23rd St E, Columbus, NE

A Beatles Afternoon at Shenanigans Bar..All the hits, all your requests..

Build 2022 Orientation and Application Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If interested in applying for a Habitat house for 2022, attend this meeting.

Girl Fightfest! Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Enjoy a day of slugging!!! Doors open at 2:00pm, fights start at 3:00pm The proceeds from the fights with be distributed equally between a Columbus resident in need of assistance with medical...