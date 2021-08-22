David City events coming soon

Cancel
David City, NE

David City Journal
David City Journal
 5 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are coming to David City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around David City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7wWT_0bZVxcBt00

Scripture Sisters Bible Journaling Class

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2422 13th St, Columbus, NE

Join us as we spend time in God's Word, using our creative talents to journal in the Bible. New and seasoned journalers, baby and seasoned Christians and everyone in between is welcome to join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ps0v6_0bZVxcBt00

Incinerator Lunch & Learn

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 23321 235 Ave, Columbus, NE

Lunch & Learn: Waste Spectrum Incinerators -- Value Added to Livestock Operations & Processing Facilities. About this event Join us for a lunch & learn event and hear Tony from A.R. LLC discuss...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052Mgu_0bZVxcBt00

A Beatles Afternoon at Shenanigans Bar

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3808 23rd St E, Columbus, NE

A Beatles Afternoon at Shenanigans Bar..All the hits, all your requests..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPWFM_0bZVxcBt00

Build 2022 Orientation and Application

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

If interested in applying for a Habitat house for 2022, attend this meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1R8d_0bZVxcBt00

Girl Fightfest!

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Enjoy a day of slugging!!! Doors open at 2:00pm, fights start at 3:00pm The proceeds from the fights with be distributed equally between a Columbus resident in need of assistance with medical...

David City Journal

David City Journal

David City, NE
With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

