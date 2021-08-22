Coming soon: Wilton events

(WILTON, ME) Wilton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilton area:

Barnstock II Livermore, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 807 Boothby Road, Livermore, ME 04253

3 days of extreme racing and 2 nights of concerts with over $5000 added in prize money! Headlined by Nu Breed featuring Jesse Howard!

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer Mercer, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Rd A, Mercer, ME

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

Raksha Bandhan "Blessing Of The Yogis" Yoga Life Festival Industry, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 243 Greenwood Brook Rd, Industry, ME

In the ancient tradition of Sat Manav Yoga, Raksha Bandhan honors the deep bond that exists between humanity and all other beings. Simply put, if we can rediscover our true purpose as human...

Sandy River Farm Market Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 560 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Monday through Saturday 9am - 5pmSundays, 10am - 4pm (Closed on Winter Months) Location:560 Farmington Falls Road

3rd Annual Paper Making Heritage Community Celebration Livermore Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 22 Church St, Livermore Falls, ME

Join us to celebrate the heritage of paper making communities all over Maine! Event includes museum tours, hands on paper making demonstrations, Riley family history presentation by Will Riles at...