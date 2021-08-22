Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, ME

Coming soon: Wilton events

Posted by 
Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 5 days ago

(WILTON, ME) Wilton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUSHn_0bZVxbJA00

Barnstock II

Livermore, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 807 Boothby Road, Livermore, ME 04253

3 days of extreme racing and 2 nights of concerts with over $5000 added in prize money! Headlined by Nu Breed featuring Jesse Howard!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZleS_0bZVxbJA00

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer

Mercer, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Rd A, Mercer, ME

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyqwb_0bZVxbJA00

Raksha Bandhan "Blessing Of The Yogis" Yoga Life Festival

Industry, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 243 Greenwood Brook Rd, Industry, ME

In the ancient tradition of Sat Manav Yoga, Raksha Bandhan honors the deep bond that exists between humanity and all other beings. Simply put, if we can rediscover our true purpose as human...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuvOy_0bZVxbJA00

Sandy River Farm Market

Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 560 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Monday through Saturday 9am - 5pmSundays, 10am - 4pm (Closed on Winter Months) Location:560 Farmington Falls Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQS5E_0bZVxbJA00

3rd Annual Paper Making Heritage Community Celebration

Livermore Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 22 Church St, Livermore Falls, ME

Join us to celebrate the heritage of paper making communities all over Maine! Event includes museum tours, hands on paper making demonstrations, Riley family history presentation by Will Riles at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wilton News Alert

Wilton News Alert

Wilton, ME
18
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
City
Mercer, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Wilton, ME
City
Livermore Falls, ME
Wilton, ME
Government
City
Greenwood, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy