Live events Valdez — what’s coming up
(VALDEZ, AK) Live events are lining up on the Valdez calendar.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdez:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 110 Clifton Dr, Valdez, AK
We were going to keep it a secret... but they're just too amazing not to share! All registrants for the Flying Fireweed Disc Golf Tournament will...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:55 PM
Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK
"Space Jam Legacy” August 27-29th Rated PG - All Admitted, Guardian Suggested. 1 Hour 55 Mins Animated, Comedy “A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...
