Live events Valdez — what’s coming up

(VALDEZ, AK) Live events are lining up on the Valdez calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdez:

Flying Firweed Disc Golf Tournament Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Clifton Dr, Valdez, AK

We were going to keep it a secret... but they're just too amazing not to share! All registrants for the Flying Fireweed Disc Golf Tournament will...

Movie: "Space Jam Legacy" Rated PG 7pm (2D) Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:55 PM

Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK

"Space Jam Legacy” August 27-29th Rated PG - All Admitted, Guardian Suggested. 1 Hour 55 Mins Animated, Comedy “A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron...

Old Town Walking Tour Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...