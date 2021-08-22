Cancel
Valdez Times

Live events Valdez — what's coming up

 5 days ago

(VALDEZ, AK) Live events are lining up on the Valdez calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdez:

Flying Firweed Disc Golf Tournament

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Clifton Dr, Valdez, AK

We were going to keep it a secret... but they're just too amazing not to share! All registrants for the Flying Fireweed Disc Golf Tournament will...

Movie: "Space Jam Legacy" Rated PG 7pm (2D)

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:55 PM

Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK

"Space Jam Legacy” August 27-29th Rated PG - All Admitted, Guardian Suggested. 1 Hour 55 Mins Animated, Comedy “A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron...

Old Town Walking Tour

Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Join Museum Educator Faith Revell for a free guided walk through Old Town Valdez. Tours follow an easy 1.7 mile route along Alaska Avenue and McKinley Streets. Stops at 18 historic markers, each...

Valdez, AK
With Valdez Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

