Carrabelle calendar: Coming events

(CARRABELLE, FL) Live events are coming to Carrabelle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrabelle area:

Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Sunday, August 22, from 7:00 - 10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous...

The Purvis Brothers & Encore II Sopchoppy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 164 Yellow Jacket Rd, Sopchoppy, FL

Experience the Sopchoppy Opry with special guests, Purvis Brothers & Encore II, the Opry house band, South Bound, Miz Bee and a host of great fans! Is there a better way to spend a summer evening...

Allie Cats at The Seinyard Panacea, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 99 Rock Landing Rd, Panacea, FL

Allie Cats at The Seinyard at The Seineyard Rock Landing, 99 Rock Landing Rd, Panacea, FL 32346, Panacea, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Brews by the Bay Beer Fest Panacea, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 48 Mound St, Panacea, FL 32346

Brews by the Bay is a Craft Beer & Food Festival that occurs along Dickerson Bay at Woolley Park in Panacea, Florida.

Flying Fish - Friday Happy Hour -Apalachicola Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

All groovy happy songs for all the people all the time div