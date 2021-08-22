Live events coming up in Malad City

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are coming to Malad City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Malad City area:

Yoga for Climbers North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1780 N 200 E, North Logan, UT

Yoga for Climbers at 7:00 PM MDT on August 31 offered by Just Breathe Yoga with Cammy. Yoga for Climbers is an all levels class targeting the specific needs of climbers. The goal of the class is...

Golden Spike PRCA Bronc Riding Classic Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 320 N 1000 W, Tremonton, UT

The traditonal Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 25-28, 2021.Wednesday night will feature a new PRCA event; “The Golden Spike PRCA Bronc Riding Classic”...

Box Elder County Fair Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 320 N 1000 W, Tremonton, UT

Box Elder County Fair's 96th Year "Fair Forward 2021" "Where Generations Share the Magic" Schedule: 10:00am - 10:30pm: Home Arts Exhib. Bldg. Open 8:00am: 4-H / Ffa Market Lamb Show - Show Ring In...

USA Hockey Referee Clinic North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Level 1 Registration and Level 2 referee clinic. For new and returning officials. Registration can be found here; https://www.usahockey.com/officialseminars

Paul Lee Kupfer Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Center St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

A native of the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia, Paul Lee Kupfer has traveled the US and Europe performing original music for more than 10 years. He has lived in P...