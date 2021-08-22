Colfax calendar: Coming events
(COLFAX, WA) Colfax has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colfax:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 400 SE, Fairmount Dr, Pullman, WA
Save the date for the PBS Customer Appreciation BBQ & Event! It’s been awhile since we’ve had events, but we feel it’s finally safe to start them back up again! We hope to see you at our Annual...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1535 Wilson Rd, Pullman, WA
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU will be closed Aug. 7–23 to deinstall its current exhibitions. The museum reopens on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is extending a special invitation...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Pullman, WA
Washington State University looks forward to seeing all of our Cougs in-person for the Fall 2021 semester in accordance state and public health guidelines. Classes begin on Monday, August 23...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 690 NE Reaney Way, Pullman, WA
Join Sanctuary Yoga, Barre, and Dance for a food bank donation based class for all levels! This will be a fun way to soak up some fresh air, move your body, and see what barre at Sanctuary is all...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 951 Arnold Dr, Colfax, WA
The rolling hills of wheat, barley, lentils and canola with country roads punctuated by over 100-year-old barns lends itself to a photographer’s paradise. The subject matter is endless. The...
