Live events on the horizon in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hagerstown area:

Weed Wrangle, Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife Area New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2239 IN-103, New Castle, IN

Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) and the Henry County Removes Invasive Plant Species (HC-RIPS) are partnering to hold a Weed Wrangle event at Wilbur Wright FWA on Friday, Aug. 27 from 8:30...

New Castle Kiwanis Car Show New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2912 E County Rd 400 S, New Castle, IN

We would like to invite you to the New Castle Airport-Marlatt Field Fly IN/Cruise IN and Car show! Saturday, August 28 $15 per entry Registration from 10-11 AM Awards at 2:30 PM Food, DJ, Airplane...

Purvis Youth Foundation Summers End Concert New Castle, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 218 South 15th Street, New Castle, IN 47362

Texas Hill is coming to New Castle for a live concert at the 2021 Purvis Youth Foundation Summers End Concert. Along with Corey Cox

County Council Regular Meeting New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Court House 101 S Main Street New Castle, IN 47362 Justice Center 1215 Race Street New Castle, IN 47362 Henry County Office Building 1201 Race Street New Castle, IN 47362 County Directory

Color This! Adult Coloring Club Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 10 W College St, Hagerstown, IN

You've heard the hype. You've seen the books. You might have bought the pencils. Now, join with other adults to combine the relaxation and meditation of coloring with the companionship of others...