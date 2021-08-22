Cancel
Townsend, MT

Townsend calendar: Events coming up

Townsend News Alert
 5 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Townsend:

Worship

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 533 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT

« All Events Worship August 22 @ 9:30 am -

Townsend Community Red Cross Blood Drive – August 25, 2021

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The American Red Cross is sponsoring a Townsend Community Blood Drive on August 25, 2021 at the United Methodist Church. Please consider donating blood - it\'s a free and valued way to contribute...

Art4Survival

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 12 E Lawrence St, Helena, MT

Art4Survival at Holter Museum of Art on Aug 24th, 3:00pm

Frigo and Pederson at Highlander Bar & Grill

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Gary Frigo & Kevin Pederson Live at Highlander Bar & Grill Friday July 30th from 6pm to 9pm! Dinner reservations are recommended. Please call 406-475-3229. Great music, Great food, and Great...

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Helena, MT

East Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 305 Mt Hwy 518, East Helena, MT 59635

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

ABOUT

With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

