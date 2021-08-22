Maricopa events calendar

(MARICOPA, CA) Maricopa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maricopa area:

JP43 Training School Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

JP43 1-on-1 Let's Ride Buttonwillow at Buttonwillow Raceway Park on Aug 21st, 8:00am

Buttonwillow CW13 Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Extreme Speed Track Events on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Buttonwillow Raceway, Buttonwillow, CA - Please check out this event and others on https://www.extremespeedtrackevents.com/event-registration

Cen Cals Truck Show 2021 Tupman, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:59 PM

Address: 13500 Raceway Blvd Tupman, CA 93276 United States, Bakersfield, CA 93276

Cen Cals Biggest Truckin Event!! Huge truck show , burnout event and concert happening again October 16 at Kern County Raceway!

TeslaCorsa 17 - Buttonwillow Raceway Park (California) Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 24551 West Lerdo Highway, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

TeslaCorsa is the original track driving event exclusively for Tesla owners. Open to any Tesla owner and with classes for all.

8/27/2021 Buttonwillow 13 CW Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Turn8 Racing aims to create a fun, safe, atmosphere to experience what your car can do at the limit. This event will be running in Turn8 Summer Schedule featuring more sessions before lunch.