Boardman, OR

Events on the Boardman calendar

Boardman Updates
Boardman Updates
 5 days ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Boardman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boardman:

Hermiston City Council Meeting

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 180 NE 2nd St, Hermiston, OR

Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID...

Prosser Farmers Market

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 Sommers Ave, Prosser, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: Prosser City Park, 7th Street and Sommers Avenue

*FREE * Fit Breaks with Jess (in-person)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Join us for these short, easy, low-intensity workouts! Examples of workouts include: resistance bands, chair exercises, flexibility and more. FREE and open to everyone; all exercises are easily...

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Wilson Rd SW, Boardman, OR

Stop by the fire station for an awesome breakfast made by your very ow firefighters!

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver. About this Event Professionals from Umatilla County and...

Boardman Updates

ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

