Avalon calendar: What's coming up

(AVALON, CA) Avalon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

Borrow A Chromebook & Hotspot Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 Sumner Ave, Avalon, CA

3 WEEK CHROMEBOOK & HOTSPOT LOANS- Los Angeles County Libraries Borrow a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet. You can now checkout a Google Chromebook and Wireless Hotspot for 3...

LA Fleet Week San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 South Harbor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Come enjoy LA Fleet Week's Labor Day event fun for the entire family!

Festival of Sail San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 504 South Harbor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Annual Festival of Sail by LAMI Harbor Education Sails, Cannon Battle Sails, Sunset Sails, FREE Deck Tours, Booth Activities, and Much More

Brand Your Beauty Business Like Kylie Jenner San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Learn from Beauty Bosses How to Grow Your Brand to Bring More Cashflow

FAHMfest San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3011 Miner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

The BIGGEST Filipino Festival in LA starring Shaggy and a mystery headliner!