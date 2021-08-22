Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mystic Bringing In Rock Hall Of Famer Lindsey Buckingham

By Jack Campbell
twincitiesmedia.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of America’s most influential rock and roll figures is coming to the Mystic Showroom on September 3rd. Tickets are still available. Show details are available HERE. Lindsey Buckingham is perhaps best known for his impact on Fleetwood Mac as the band rose to dominance in the world of music. His arrival, with partner Stevie Nicks, took an established British blues band and turned them into pop icons. Few music fans don’t know all the songs from albums like Fleetwood Mac and Rumours by heart. Both records spent extended periods as World #1. They are counted among the best selling albums of all time.

twincitiesmedia.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic#Rock Hall#Rock Band#The Mystic Showroom#British#Reprise Records#New West Records#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Beauty & Fashionatlanticcityweekly.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS say goodbye after nearly 50 years

As KISS delves further into a farewell tour that was interrupted by the pandemic, lead singer and guitarist Paul Stanley knows what he’ll miss most about the band he co-founded with bassist/singer Gene Simmons in 1973 in New York City. “There’s nothing really that can compete or come close to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Tim McGraw Says Stevie Nicks Influenced His Career and Family

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recently joined Tim McGraw for a talk on his Apple music country show Beyond The Influence Radio. McGraw started off by telling the singer how much she has influenced his career and family, saying that his three favorite female singers were Faith Hill, Nicks, and Tammy Wynette. Off the bat, McGraw tells Nicks, "You've been such a huge influence on me and my career. You've been an influence on Faith big time in her career, and our daughter's. In fact, I've got my three favorite female singers of all time."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STYX Fans Petition ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME To Recognize Legendary Band

A group of STYX fans has organized an online petition lobbying the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to recognize the '70s and '80s superstars by inducting them. STYX released its self-titled debut album in 1972 and first became eligible for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1997. The legendary group's legacy encompasses a string of multi-platinum and enduring albums that include "The Grand Illusion" (1977), "Pieces Of Eight" (1978), Grammy-nominated "Cornerstone" (1979), "Paradise Theatre" (1981) and "Kilroy Was Here" (1983). They wrote and produced a long list of evergreen hits and classic songs that include "Lady", "Lorelei", "Suite Madame Blue", "The Grand Illusion", "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)", "Come Sail Away", "Miss America", "Renegade", "Blue Collar Man", "Babe", "Borrowed Time", "The Best Of Times", "Too Much Time On My Hands", "Snowblind", "Mr. Roboto", "Don't Let It End", "Show Me The Way" and more. Despite that, STYX has yet to even appear on a ballot for consideration.
Entertainmentillinoisnewsnow.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie sells catalog to same company that bought Lindsey Buckingham’s

Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham are now reunited. Well, at least their catalogs are. According to Variety, McVie, who just turned 78, has just sold her 115-song catalog to Hipgnosis, a music company that’s made headlines in the past few years for spending billions to acquire pop and rock copyrights. It includes the hits she’s written for Fleetwood Mac — a list that includes “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me” and “You Make Loving Fun” — as well as the songs she wrote with her pre-Mac group, Chicken Shack, plus her solo material.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

The Call Lindsey Buckingham Made Before Joining Fleetwood Mac

When Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, it marked the beginning of a new era for the band - one that saw the classic lineup release some of the most celebrated music in rock history. Before joining the group, Buckingham placed a phone call to session musician Waddy Wachtel.
Celebritieskxlp941.com

8/18/21 Rock News

— Bob Dylan’s biographer says a sexual abuse claim against the singer is “not possible.” A lawsuit was filed in New York Friday by a woman who claims Dylan sexually abused her in a Manhattan hotel during six weeks in 1965, when she was 12-years-old. A spokesperson for the legendary singer-songwriter told the BBC that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” Now, a biographer who has written nine books about Dylan says the claim is not possible because he was touring England during the time of the alleged abuse, and spent two of those weeks in Los Angeles.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Dave Grohl + More Appear on Halsey’s Trent Reznor-Produced Album

Late last year, pop star Halsey shared her desire to eventually release a rock album, and with each new morsel of news about the upcoming If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power set, it appears as though she's heading in that direction. The latest piece of intel reveals some of the album's guests, which include Dave Grohl, longtime Fleetwood Mac great Lindsey Buckingham and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica – The guitar power of the Black Album: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

This month, in celebration of 30 years of Metallica's Black Album, we talk to lead guitarist Kirk Hammett about the making of the original record, the gear he used, and Kirk offers up playing tips for some choice cuts. 'The Metallica Blacklist' stars, Cage The Elephant and Rodrigo y Gabriela talk us through their cover versions of 'The Unforgiven' and 'The Struggle Within'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy