Mystic Bringing In Rock Hall Of Famer Lindsey Buckingham
One of America’s most influential rock and roll figures is coming to the Mystic Showroom on September 3rd. Tickets are still available. Show details are available HERE. Lindsey Buckingham is perhaps best known for his impact on Fleetwood Mac as the band rose to dominance in the world of music. His arrival, with partner Stevie Nicks, took an established British blues band and turned them into pop icons. Few music fans don’t know all the songs from albums like Fleetwood Mac and Rumours by heart. Both records spent extended periods as World #1. They are counted among the best selling albums of all time.twincitiesmedia.net
