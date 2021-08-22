Hobart calendar: What's coming up

(HOBART, OK) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

Hearing Healthcare Event Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2900 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Join us August 23rd, 2021, as Nationally Known Hearing Expert, Andrew Hedley, will be offering FREE hearing evaluations at Hear Gear. During this special event, take advantage of a number of other...

Colony Post Office Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, August 24 10:00—10:30 AM Colony Post Office WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Hammon Senior Center Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, August 25 3:00—3:45 PM Hammon Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 201-221 East Commerce Street, Altus, OK 73521

An opportunity for the public to ask questions and voice their opinions on subjects that are important to them.

Porkin' in the Park Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

State championship BBQ cook off to raise money for local children's charities. Sanctioned by Lonestar Barbecue Society. Info look us up at...