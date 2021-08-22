Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Live events Soda Springs — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 5 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Soda Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35p1d1_0bZVx0ve00

Paul Lee Kupfer

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Center St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

A native of the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia, Paul Lee Kupfer has traveled the US and Europe performing original music for more than 10 years. He has lived in P...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7ZNN_0bZVx0ve00

Yoga with Kristi

McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Free Weekly Yoga Class with Kristi Hall-Baldwin. Most Saturdays at the Depot Building. Please always confirm schedule with Kristi before attending. \n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pB59_0bZVx0ve00

Bear Lake County Fair with Mason Jarr

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Very much looking forward to headlining the Bear Lake County Fair country night. We will be having fun with some of our original creations as well as serving up traditional favorites. Looking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrzd1_0bZVx0ve00

Movie Nights in the Park – 2021 – How to Train Your Dragon

McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

RAFFLE DRAWINGS BEFORE THE SHOW! Please Note: Movies will start at dusk, so start time varies - Be sure to arrive early and buy your raffle tickets to win exciting prizes! How to Train Your Dragon...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
12
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Live Events#Paul Lee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy