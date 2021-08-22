Live events Soda Springs — what’s coming up

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Soda Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

Paul Lee Kupfer Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Center St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

A native of the Appalachian mountains of West Virginia, Paul Lee Kupfer has traveled the US and Europe performing original music for more than 10 years. He has lived in P...

Yoga with Kristi McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Free Weekly Yoga Class with Kristi Hall-Baldwin. Most Saturdays at the Depot Building. Please always confirm schedule with Kristi before attending.



Bear Lake County Fair with Mason Jarr Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Very much looking forward to headlining the Bear Lake County Fair country night. We will be having fun with some of our original creations as well as serving up traditional favorites. Looking...

Movie Nights in the Park – 2021 – How to Train Your Dragon McCammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

RAFFLE DRAWINGS BEFORE THE SHOW! Please Note: Movies will start at dusk, so start time varies - Be sure to arrive early and buy your raffle tickets to win exciting prizes! How to Train Your Dragon...