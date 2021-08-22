Live events coming up in Butler

(BUTLER, AL) Live events are coming to Butler.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

Choctaw General Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Events Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 410 Vanity Fair Ave, Butler, AL

Need your COVID-19 vaccine? We can help with that! Join us for one of our Vaccination Events on Friday, August 20 or Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Choctaw General Hospital. FREE and...

Maker Faire Meridian 2021 - Saturday Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th St, Meridian, MS 39301

This weekend Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum will join Maker Faires from around the world for the Greatest Show and Tell on Earth!

FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only. If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN. Join us for a fun trip and get ready to step back in time! The MCC Foundation Travel group is currently offering a trip to Mackinac Island in...

Storytime Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 403 22nd Ave, Meridian, MS

Join us daily, Tuesday – Friday, for storytime at 10 am in the Goodnight Moon exhibit!