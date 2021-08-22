Cancel
Weaverville, CA

Weaverville events coming soon

Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 5 days ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Weaverville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weaverville:

Painting Classes with Chuck Prudhomme

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The class fee is $25, however there is an introductory offer of $40 for the both classes (August 14 and August 28). Students will watch Chuck demonstrate his technique on a new painting for the...

Whiskeytown Guided Kayak and Paddle Board Tours

Whiskeytown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Whiskeytown, CA

Paddle Board at Brandy Creek (1:30 PM- 3:30 PM) Evening (5:00 pm-7:30 pm) Kayak at Oak Bottom Moonlight (7:30 pm – 10:00 pm) Kayak at Oak Bottom Morning (9:00 am-11:30 am) Kayak at Oak Bottom Our...

Deadfall Ventures Presents Rodney Crowell at TAPAC

Weaverville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 Arbuckle Court, Weaverville, CA 96093

Come Enjoy An Evening at the Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center with Doors Opening at 6:15pm..

The Rasta at Shasta 2021

Shasta, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Rasta at Shasta 2021 Promo Code is “RSVP”. The Promo Code for The Rasta at Shasta 2021 is “RSVP”. Use Promo Code “RSVP” for The Rasta at Shasta 202 1. Use The Rasta at Shasta 2021 Promo Code...

Whiskerman

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | $7 TICKETS | ALL AGES

ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Trinity Alps#Live Events#Paddle Board#Arbuckle Court#Rasta#Sun Nov 11
