Weaverville events coming soon
(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Weaverville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weaverville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
The class fee is $25, however there is an introductory offer of $40 for the both classes (August 14 and August 28). Students will watch Chuck demonstrate his technique on a new painting for the...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Whiskeytown, CA
Paddle Board at Brandy Creek (1:30 PM- 3:30 PM) Evening (5:00 pm-7:30 pm) Kayak at Oak Bottom Moonlight (7:30 pm – 10:00 pm) Kayak at Oak Bottom Morning (9:00 am-11:30 am) Kayak at Oak Bottom Our...
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 101 Arbuckle Court, Weaverville, CA 96093
Come Enjoy An Evening at the Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center with Doors Opening at 6:15pm..
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
The Rasta at Shasta 2021 Promo Code is “RSVP”. The Promo Code for The Rasta at Shasta 2021 is “RSVP”. Use Promo Code “RSVP” for The Rasta at Shasta 202 1. Use The Rasta at Shasta 2021 Promo Code...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | $7 TICKETS | ALL AGES
Comments / 0