Linden, TX

Events on the Linden calendar

Linden Updates
 5 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Linden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0R60_0bZVwmq600

Out of the Way!

Daingerfield, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 909 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, TX 75638

Out of the Way... and Into His Will! Christian Women's Event for NE Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23StBj_0bZVwmq600

Me & My Monkey - Performing the Music of the Beatles

Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

You will hear all eras of Beatles music from Ed Sullivan to the Let It Be years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5zdX_0bZVwmq600

White Oak Varsity Football @ Harleton

Harleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 17000 TX-154, Harleton, TX

The Harleton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. White Oak (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I95Oz_0bZVwmq600

Benefit for Officer Ashley Ellis

Ida, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Benefit to help pay hospital and other bills for Ofc. Ellis who was hurt in an accident on I-20

Linden Updates

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

