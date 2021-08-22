Events on the Linden calendar

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Linden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Out of the Way! Daingerfield, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 909 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, TX 75638

Out of the Way... and Into His Will! Christian Women's Event for NE Texas

Me & My Monkey - Performing the Music of the Beatles Jefferson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657

You will hear all eras of Beatles music from Ed Sullivan to the Let It Be years!

White Oak Varsity Football @ Harleton Harleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 17000 TX-154, Harleton, TX

The Harleton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. White Oak (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Benefit for Officer Ashley Ellis Ida, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Benefit to help pay hospital and other bills for Ofc. Ellis who was hurt in an accident on I-20