Events on the Linden calendar
(LINDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Linden calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 909 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, TX 75638
Out of the Way... and Into His Will! Christian Women's Event for NE Texas
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 124 East Austin Street, Jefferson, TX 75657
You will hear all eras of Beatles music from Ed Sullivan to the Let It Be years!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 17000 TX-154, Harleton, TX
The Harleton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. White Oak (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Benefit to help pay hospital and other bills for Ofc. Ellis who was hurt in an accident on I-20
Comments / 0