Coming soon: Roundup events

(ROUNDUP, MT) Live events are lining up on the Roundup calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roundup area:

Street Dance & 2nd Registration Event for Raiders vs Bears Fly Away! Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5429 Carey Ave, Shepherd, MT

Our Second Street Dance & Registration Event for the Raiders Vs Bears Fly Away! Come down from 8 pm to Midnight and enjoy live Music by Travis Edwards Band Featuring Brian Zoller!

Endless Summer Car Show Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Big Sky Speedway Sprint Cars Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

ASCS Sprint Cars are back in town! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Super Stock WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Races start at 7pm Tickets available online or at the gate Cards...

Yellowstone Regionals Acton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 8405 Raceway Ln, Acton, MT

Nitro Dragsters and Alcohol Funny Cars along with the best sportsman racers in the Northwest are back for the NHRA Yellowstone Regionals. Event Tech Card: https://bit.ly/LO64_Yellowstone