Roundup, MT

Coming soon: Roundup events

Roundup Updates
 5 days ago

(ROUNDUP, MT) Live events are lining up on the Roundup calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roundup area:

Street Dance & 2nd Registration Event for Raiders vs Bears Fly Away!

Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5429 Carey Ave, Shepherd, MT

Our Second Street Dance & Registration Event for the Raiders Vs Bears Fly Away! Come down from 8 pm to Midnight and enjoy live Music by Travis Edwards Band Featuring Brian Zoller!

Endless Summer Car Show

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Endless Summer Car Show is on Facebook. To connect with Endless Summer Car Show, join Facebook today.

Big Sky Speedway Sprint Cars

Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

ASCS Sprint Cars are back in town! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Super Stock WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Races start at 7pm Tickets available online or at the gate Cards...

Yellowstone Regionals

Acton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 8405 Raceway Ln, Acton, MT

Nitro Dragsters and Alcohol Funny Cars along with the best sportsman racers in the Northwest are back for the NHRA Yellowstone Regionals. Event Tech Card: https://bit.ly/LO64_Yellowstone

Roundup, MT
With Roundup Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

