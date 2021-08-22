Cancel
Crane, TX

Events on the Crane calendar

Crane Post
 5 days ago

(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvCPg_0bZVwb8700

Movies Under the Stars — Ellen Noël Art Museum

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

August 27 • 8:45pm • The Princess Brides • Free Event • Ages 18+ Grab a date or friend (and a lawn chair) and meet us in the garden as we bid farewell to Summer with a free screening of “The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbrir_0bZVwb8700

Church Prayer Night — First United Pentecostal Church

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Come and go prayer night. Whether it be in the sanctuary or in your car from the parking lot.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFnCo_0bZVwb8700

Oil & Gas Workers Association welcomes Lieutenant Colonel Allen West

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 415 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West returns to the Permian Basin to stress the importance of our O&G jobs to Texas and the nation. About this Event He's running for Governor of the great State of Texas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mx5Gu_0bZVwb8700

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Odessa, TX

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5221 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLVe9_0bZVwb8700

Creative Expressions Experience-Art

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

Learn More

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

