Events on the Crane calendar

(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane area:

Movies Under the Stars — Ellen Noël Art Museum Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

August 27 • 8:45pm • The Princess Brides • Free Event • Ages 18+ Grab a date or friend (and a lawn chair) and meet us in the garden as we bid farewell to Summer with a free screening of “The...

Church Prayer Night — First United Pentecostal Church Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Come and go prayer night. Whether it be in the sanctuary or in your car from the parking lot.

Oil & Gas Workers Association welcomes Lieutenant Colonel Allen West Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 415 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX

Lieutenant Colonel Allen West returns to the Permian Basin to stress the importance of our O&G jobs to Texas and the nation. About this Event He's running for Governor of the great State of Texas...

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Odessa, TX Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5221 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Creative Expressions Experience-Art Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.