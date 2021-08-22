Events on the Crane calendar
(CRANE, TX) Crane has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Crane area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX
August 27 • 8:45pm • The Princess Brides • Free Event • Ages 18+ Grab a date or friend (and a lawn chair) and meet us in the garden as we bid farewell to Summer with a free screening of “The...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1700 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX
Come and go prayer night. Whether it be in the sanctuary or in your car from the parking lot.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 415 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX
Lieutenant Colonel Allen West returns to the Permian Basin to stress the importance of our O&G jobs to Texas and the nation. About this Event He's running for Governor of the great State of Texas...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 5221 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa, TX
Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.
