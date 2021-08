It is the best of times for both Cork and Limerick. Hurling does not get any bigger than All-Ireland final day. For Cork, a bold new era beckons. Victory on Sunday afternoon would not only herald the end of a 16-year wait for Liam MacCarthy to return to Lee-side, but also mark the dawn of what appears to be an inevitable spell of dominance. Throw in the 2020 and 2021 U20 All-Ireland titles achieved this summer, along with the possible addition of a minor crown on Saturday night, and a Rebel tide is seemingly rising.