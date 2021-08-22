Live events Burney — what’s coming up

(BURNEY, CA) Burney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burney:

Lake Shasta Caverns Lakehead, Lakehead-Lakeshore, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20359 Shasta Caverns Rd, Lakehead, CA

The 2 hour tour includes a boat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and a guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty! DAILY TOURS Summer Memorial Day thru Labor Day Every half...

Burney Farmers Market Burney, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 37427 CA-299, Burney, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

Mt. Shasta, CA – 2021 Life and Livingness Retreat Mccloud, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: McCloud High School Gymnasium, 133 Campus Way, McCloud, CA 96057

Tickets for this event are SOLD OUT. REGISTRATION REQUIRED TO ATTEND EVENT. Unregistered persons will not be admitted.

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir Dunsmuir, CA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.