Where to check to see if your kids are going back to school

After a year of school closures, many children and teens look forward to returning to in-person instruction. While the virtual classroom has some benefits, students will jump at the chance to get an instant answer from their teacher and spend time with their peers. Nonetheless, parents might ask, “Is school reopening even with the fluctuation in the number of Covid cases?” Luckily, some resources of information have been made available that can help parents find out whether their child’s school is going back after being remote.