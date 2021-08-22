Coming soon: San Saba events
(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the San Saba area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX
LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2341 US-281, Lampasas, TX
Stoney LaRue Friday August 27, 2021 Advanced GA- $20, Day of show- $25 All ages welcome. Doors open at 6pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871
Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 7100 Co Rd 312, Llano, TX 78643
Tickets to the Stillwaters Run n Gun are available on our website at www.OEDefense.com
