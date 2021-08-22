Coming soon: San Saba events

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Saba area:

LIVE! @Bend General Store San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com

LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St, Llano, TX

LIVE MUSIC! River City Singers at Joe's Bar in Llano, 107 W Main St, Llano, TX 78643, Llano, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm

Stoney LaRue Lampasas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2341 US-281, Lampasas, TX

Stoney LaRue Friday August 27, 2021 Advanced GA- $20, Day of show- $25 All ages welcome. Doors open at 6pm

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King

Stillwaters Run n Gun Llano, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 7100 Co Rd 312, Llano, TX 78643

Tickets to the Stillwaters Run n Gun are available on our website at www.OEDefense.com