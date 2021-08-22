Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Eureka events calendar

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
Eureka News Flash
 5 days ago

(EUREKA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0qPs_0bZVwCG400

Eureka Harp Choir

Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 77 Indian Springs Rd, Eureka, MT

Some people are surprised that this small northwest Montana town has an accomplished Harp Choir. But anyone who has met choir director Connie Frank knows what is possible. The Eureka Harp Choir...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDnwc_0bZVwCG400

Wild Rivers Film Tour Polebridge

Polebridge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8950 North Fork Road, Polebridge, MT 59928

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPgnt_0bZVwCG400

The Bull Thing

Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Osloski Rd, Eureka, MT

The Bull Thing at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Aug 28th, 7:00pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Eureka News Flash

Eureka News Flash

Eureka, MT
29
Followers
168
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Eureka, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Mt#Indian#The Eureka Harp Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy