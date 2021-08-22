Eureka events calendar

(EUREKA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Eureka Harp Choir Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 77 Indian Springs Rd, Eureka, MT

Some people are surprised that this small northwest Montana town has an accomplished Harp Choir. But anyone who has met choir director Connie Frank knows what is possible. The Eureka Harp Choir...

Wild Rivers Film Tour Polebridge Polebridge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8950 North Fork Road, Polebridge, MT 59928

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

The Bull Thing Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Osloski Rd, Eureka, MT

The Bull Thing at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Aug 28th, 7:00pm