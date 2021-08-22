Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing events coming soon

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Live events are coming to Wyalusing.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:

TASD School Board Meeting 8/26/2021

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 135 Pennsylvania Ave, Tunkhannock, PA

This meeting of the Tunkhannock Area School District School Board will take place in the high school auditorium. The preliminary meeting agenda will be published in the Wyoming County Examiner...

A Day of Bluegrass

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853

A Day of Bluegrass event features: Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, Mama Corn, Mark Miklos and Remington Ryder. Camping available.

Start the week out throwing!

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Start the week out throwing! is on Facebook. To connect with Start the week out throwing!, join Facebook today.

Paddle and Pizza Wednesdays

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 546 Keelersburg Rd, Tunkhannock, PA

Offered each Wednesday and every Wednesday May 8th thru September 25th. Drop in at Whites Ferry and float to West Falls (approx 2 hours) give us a call and we will pick you and your craft up and...

Free WVIA Preview: Muhammad Ali - Tunkhannock

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 60 East Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Join us at the Dietrich Theater on September 12 for a Sneak Preview of the new Ken Burns 4-part documentary, Muhammad Ali.

Wyalusing, PA
