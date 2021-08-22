Cancel
Franklinville, NY

Events on the Franklinville calendar

Franklinville Updates
 5 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Live events are coming to Franklinville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU02h_0bZVw9h800

Ellicottville Distillery Car Show

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Ellicottville Distillery will be hosting a Classic Car Show on Sunday August 22nd in Ellicottville, NY starting at 10am. Carson's BBQ will also be onsite offering dinners for purchase. Live music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Zauu_0bZVw9h800

Summer at the Stone House: The Oil Industry in WNY

Machias, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9824 NY-16, Machias, NY

The Cattaraugus County Museum's "Summer at the Stone House" event series concludes its 2021 schedule with a talk given by historian and educator Kelly Lounsberry on the history of the oil industry...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411R3C_0bZVw9h800

Kiwanis Golf Tournament

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9622 Hardys Corners Rd, Cuba, NY

Join us for our 1st annual Golf Tournament. 4-man Scramble at the beautiful Allegany Hills Golf Course in Rushford, NY. $300 per team includes meal, beverage and cash prizes. Profits go to the...

Classic Car Show at Ellicottville Distillery, Carson's BBQ & Live Music with Porcelain Train

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Ellicottville Distillery will be hosting a Classic Car Show on Sunday August 22nd in Ellicottville, NY starting at 10am. Carson's BBQ will also be onsite offering dinners for purchase. Live music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRzBo_0bZVw9h800

Muleskinnerz Beagle Bash Supporting Veterans

Great Valley, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join our #muleskinnerzbeaglefamily and #thankaveteran and show #compassionloyaltysupport !Music, cornhole tournament (draw partners), silent auction, 50/50, and more....

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

