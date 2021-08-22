Cancel
Kingman, KS

Live events coming up in Kingman

Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 5 days ago

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfyH3_0bZVw7vg00

Harper County Farmers Market

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 803 W Fanning Dr, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hJce_0bZVw7vg00

Jungle Juniors Activity Hour

Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Come join us for some fun activities, crafts, games, storytime, and of course animal visits! We’ll be outdoors and spread between different rooms to help with social distancing. Link to book here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c23CE_0bZVw7vg00

City Utility Hearings

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Any customer desiring to make payment arrangements for past due utility bills must meet with the City Commission during this meeting. Utility Hearing Flyer\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxEQ6_0bZVw7vg00

Yoder Heritage Day

Yoder, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Annually: 4th Saturday in August. Each year, several thousand people flock to the small community of Yoder to celebrate Yoder Heritage Day. Visitors and locals are entertained with tractor pulls...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGaE3_0bZVw7vg00

PMI-ACP Classroom Training in Wichita, KS

Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Key Features: 3 Day of In-Person Boot camp 90 day Access to PMI® Approved Courseware 2 Simulation Tests End-of-Chapter Quizzes 21 Contact Hours Certificate Dedicated Learning Consultant for PMI®...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kingman Updates

Kingman Updates

Kingman, KS
17
Followers
202
Post
907
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

