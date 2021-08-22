Live events coming up in Kingman

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

Harper County Farmers Market Anthony, KS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 803 W Fanning Dr, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Jungle Juniors Activity Hour Goddard, KS

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Come join us for some fun activities, crafts, games, storytime, and of course animal visits! We’ll be outdoors and spread between different rooms to help with social distancing. Link to book here...

City Utility Hearings Kingman, KS

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Any customer desiring to make payment arrangements for past due utility bills must meet with the City Commission during this meeting. Utility Hearing Flyer



Yoder Heritage Day Yoder, KS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Annually: 4th Saturday in August. Each year, several thousand people flock to the small community of Yoder to celebrate Yoder Heritage Day. Visitors and locals are entertained with tractor pulls...

PMI-ACP Classroom Training in Wichita, KS Goddard, KS

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Key Features: 3 Day of In-Person Boot camp 90 day Access to PMI® Approved Courseware 2 Simulation Tests End-of-Chapter Quizzes 21 Contact Hours Certificate Dedicated Learning Consultant for PMI®...