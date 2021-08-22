What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Bloomfield:

The North Mountain Ramblers! Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The North Mountain Ramblers are BACK at the SHACK!

Butcher's Farm Market Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

Summer Splash Bash Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 595 New Bloomfield Rd, Duncannon, PA

Let's send off summer with a splash by squeezing all your summer favorites into one last event before school begins! Sunday, August 22 at Noon! 12:00 pm New Playground Dedication 12:00 - 3:00 pm...

Picnic in the Pasture #3 Landisburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Picnic in the Pasture #3! Live country music from Kingfish and Friends outdoors on a summer evening? CHECK! Delicious locally sourced grazing boxes representing the best of local PA farms from...

Amethyst Community Weekend Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 44 Buffalo Creek Rd, Duncannon, PA

Amethyst Community Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Amethyst Community Weekend, join Facebook today.