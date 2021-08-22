Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

New Bloomfield Times
 5 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AD4lZ_0bZVvvVC00

The North Mountain Ramblers!

Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The North Mountain Ramblers are BACK at the SHACK! You may also like the following events from The North Mountain Ramblers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaUlU_0bZVvvVC00

Butcher's Farm Market

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXvhO_0bZVvvVC00

Summer Splash Bash

Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 595 New Bloomfield Rd, Duncannon, PA

Let's send off summer with a splash by squeezing all your summer favorites into one last event before school begins! Sunday, August 22 at Noon! 12:00 pm New Playground Dedication 12:00 - 3:00 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTABZ_0bZVvvVC00

Picnic in the Pasture #3

Landisburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Picnic in the Pasture #3! Live country music from Kingfish and Friends outdoors on a summer evening? CHECK! Delicious locally sourced grazing boxes representing the best of local PA farms from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jihsk_0bZVvvVC00

Amethyst Community Weekend

Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 44 Buffalo Creek Rd, Duncannon, PA

Amethyst Community Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Amethyst Community Weekend, join Facebook today.

New Bloomfield Times

ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

