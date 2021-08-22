West Wendover events coming up

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Live events are lining up on the West Wendover calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Wendover:

Girls Night Out the Show at Wendover Nugget Casino (West Wendover, NV) West Wendover, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 101 Wendover Boulevard, West Wendover, NV 89883

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to West Wendover! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW!

Knolls at Night Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

BOR's first full night race in years, this event is open to all truck, buggy and SXS classes. Also check out other

Run Watcha Brung 2021 Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, Wendover, Utah. 7,844 likes · 168 talking about this · 8 were here. 2021 : August 28- September 2 BMST, FIM Land Speed World Records & American Motorcyclist...