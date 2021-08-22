Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Live events coming up in Lawtey

Lawtey News Watch
(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawtey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLKce_0bZVvngc00

Church

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2102 Palmetto St, Middleburg, FL

« All Events Church August 22 @ 8:00 am -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cv7F1_0bZVvngc00

Wh*te Tr*sh Bash

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2223 County Rd 220, Middleburg, FL

Who's ready for a good ole fashioned Wh*te Tr*sh Bash? (We can't really say it or the FB peeps get mad!) Break out the white tanks & cut off shorts & because we wanna see em! We'll have $2 Natty...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eogrv_0bZVvngc00

Doctors Inlet Elementary Spirit Night

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2219 County Rd 220 Ste 310, Middleburg, FL

20% of ALL sales go to Doctors Inlet Elementary! No need to bring in flyers or tell us you're with the school. Just come on in & enjoy some delicious ice cream! Come out & support these wonderful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTJVE_0bZVvngc00

Sunday School — ConnectPoint

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2728 Howard Rd, Middleburg, FL

ConnectPoint Church 2728 Howard Rd, Middleburg, FL 32068 cpmiddleburg@gmail.com | (904) 385-0535

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMGvE_0bZVvngc00

PW Fall Gathering

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 88 SE 75th St, Starke, FL

Our Presbyterian Women are excited to be gathering together on August 28. We have missed being together in person and rejoice in hope as we reunite. Join us for singing, Bible Study presentation, s…

