Kaunakakai, HI

Coming soon: Kaunakakai events

 5 days ago

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Kaunakakai has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:

50 Shades of Blue: Goddess Retreat 1, MAUI, APRIL - 2022

Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 11:00 PM

Address: 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, HI 96761

In these 4 unique days you will treat yourself like a Goddess by rediscovering your power & beauty, creativity and freedom in Maui, HI.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 744 Front St, Lahaina, HI

Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna...

Ha‘i‘ōlelo no ke Koholā ma Pavillion Koholā ma Whalers Village ma Kā‘anapali

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI

E hō‘ike‘i ‘oe i ka ‘ōlelo no ka ha‘i‘ōlelo koholā i komo manuahi ‘oe. Hōʻike hou i kēlā me kēia 30 mau minuke. Mālama ‘o Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary i ha‘i‘ōlelo e ka‘an

Legends of Ka’anapali Luau

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI

When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the...

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI

When the sun comes out, go easy in a printed dress. Stop by and shop in store today!

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

