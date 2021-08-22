Cancel
Burns, OR

Burns calendar: Coming events

Burns Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BURNS, OR) Live events are coming to Burns.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver. About this Event Professionals from Harney County and...

Burns Hilander Football Dinner & Auction

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Saturday, August 28th, 5pm Corbett Field Renovation Fund-Raising Dinner and Auction for Burns Hilander Football. All you can eat Pulled Pork, BBQ Beans, Salads, and Bread for $10 Live & Silent...

Burns City Council Meeting

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 242 S Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Burns City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Burns City Hall, 242 S. Broadway, 6 pm.

A Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is held each Monday Tuesday and Thursdays

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

