Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

Stroud events calendar

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 5 days ago

(STROUD, OK) Live events are coming to Stroud.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stroud:

P-T ALUMNI BANQUET 2021

Perkins, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1114 East Kirk Avenue, Perkins, OK 74059

Join the Perkins-Tryon community for an evening of reminiscing and laughter. And GREAT food!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojjyc_0bZVviGz00

College Day

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join us for our Second Annual College Day on August 28th! Current college students, faculty and admin staff admitted free with college ID. For more information and a schedule of activities for the...

Learn More

Chapel Service

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join fellow Oaklake Trails members and guests for Sunday morning services in the Chapel.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8i8i_0bZVviGz00

LaVerne & Clifton’s Wedding

Wellston, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 800109 South 3295 Road, Wellston, OK 74881

You’ve been invited by one of our fabulous guest as a plus one, so we invite you to get your ticket now.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDYdI_0bZVviGz00

Feuer & Stille “Das ultimative Abenteuer für Männer“!

Meeker, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Neckarstrasse, 74855 Haßmersheim

Sie glauben, in Sachen Abenteuer schon recht viel erlebt zu haben? Ein Ereignis fehlt mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit in dieser Riege.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
32
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Depew, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Stroud, OK
City
Perkins, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Second Annual College Day#Chapel#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy