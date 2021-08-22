Stroud events calendar

(STROUD, OK) Live events are coming to Stroud.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stroud:

P-T ALUMNI BANQUET 2021 Perkins, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1114 East Kirk Avenue, Perkins, OK 74059

Join the Perkins-Tryon community for an evening of reminiscing and laughter. And GREAT food!

College Day Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join us for our Second Annual College Day on August 28th! Current college students, faculty and admin staff admitted free with college ID. For more information and a schedule of activities for the...

Chapel Service Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join fellow Oaklake Trails members and guests for Sunday morning services in the Chapel.

LaVerne & Clifton’s Wedding Wellston, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 800109 South 3295 Road, Wellston, OK 74881

You’ve been invited by one of our fabulous guest as a plus one, so we invite you to get your ticket now.

Feuer & Stille “Das ultimative Abenteuer für Männer“! Meeker, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Neckarstrasse, 74855 Haßmersheim

Sie glauben, in Sachen Abenteuer schon recht viel erlebt zu haben? Ein Ereignis fehlt mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit in dieser Riege.