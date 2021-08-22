Cancel
Milbank, SD

Milbank events coming soon

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 5 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are coming to Milbank.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milbank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwmLd_0bZVvZHK00

Ribbon Cutting - Head to Toe Massage, LLC

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

**Updated with new date and time!** Join us for a New Location Ribbon Cutting for Head to Toe Massage, LLC. We will cut the ribbon at 10:00am. Address: 655 West Kemp Ave Watertown, SD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxDeF_0bZVvZHK00

2021 Swift County Fair Advanced Carnival Ride Tickets

Appleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 W Reuss Ave, Appleton, MN

The Swift County Fair is held in the middle of August at the fairgrounds in Appleton, Minnesota. With plenty of rides in the Midway and FREE entertainment and beer gardens in the Chuck Brown...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHHba_0bZVvZHK00

Your Total Joint Journey

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

“You can find a lot of helpful tips online, but you can’t ask questions like you can at Your Total Joint Journey. The class was free, only one hour, and very informative. It is worth your time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2X5E_0bZVvZHK00

Join Cub Scouts

Clear Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Join Cub Scouts on Thursday, August 26th at 6:30pm. Check out https://www.siouxcouncil.org/join-cub-scouts for a specific location near you.

Cancer Support Group

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

Monthly Cancer Support Group This support group is open to those living with cancer, those who’ve survived, and caregivers. Typically this group will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month...

Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

