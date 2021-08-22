Cancel
Scottville, MI

Scottville calendar: Coming events

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Scottville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uq7Ht_0bZVvXVs00

Eric Engblade Full Band Legacy Plaza

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Eric Engblade Full Band Legacy Plaza at Legacy Plaza - at Ludington & James, 112 N James St, Ludington, MI 49431, Ludington, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imumB_0bZVvXVs00

Messy Monday/Watermelon Slime

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 129 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI

Messy Monday/Watermelon Slime is on Facebook. To connect with Messy Monday/Watermelon Slime, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AF3IY_0bZVvXVs00

CLUE Auditions

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 N Stiles Rd, Scottville, MI

October 2021, WSCC Theater Department will bring the quirky whodunnit Clue to Center Stage Theater! Are you the perfect Miss Scarlet or Colonel Mustard? Maybe you'd like to be part of the crew...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Je_0bZVvXVs00

Summer Concert - U’Neek Soul

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 391 S William St, Ludington, MI

This free family friendly concert series features world class Jazz, Blues, Pop/Rock and RB music from internationally acclaimed touring artists. Funk, Soul R

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW4NX_0bZVvXVs00

Lynn & Abe @ LBBC

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 515 S James St, Ludington, MI

Lynn & Abe @ LBBC at Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 South James St, Ludington, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

