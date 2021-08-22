Cancel
Morganton, GA

Live events Morganton — what's coming up

Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 5 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morganton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoSpL_0bZVvGkl00

3D Off the Wall Exhibit

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 11th Annual “Off the Wall” exhibit takes the works off the gallery walls and lets you see the beauty of the three-dimensional arts.&nb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouekt_0bZVvGkl00

Arnold Hill

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Join Arnold Hill in Blue Ridge, GA at Grumpy Old Men Brewing for an acoustic show!

Photography National Juried Show

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 2021 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tu7zs_0bZVvGkl00

68th Annual Rock Quarry Communication

Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Rock Quarry Meeting (meal@ 12:00, meeting@ 6:00) The 68th Annual Rock Quarry Degree will be held on Saturday August 28. As always, a meal will be served at the Springs at 12:00 midday. Shortly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDNZl_0bZVvGkl00

25th Annual Kiwanis Rodeo - Blue Ridge Fairgrounds

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Kiwanis Club of Blue Ridge is getting ready to host their 25th Annual Championship Rodeo in Blue Ridge, Georgia ! August 20th and 21st, come on down to the Blue Ridge Fairgrounds to experience...

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Blue Ridge, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Morganton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
