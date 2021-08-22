Live events Morganton — what’s coming up

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morganton area:

3D Off the Wall Exhibit Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 11th Annual “Off the Wall” exhibit takes the works off the gallery walls and lets you see the beauty of the three-dimensional arts.&nb

Arnold Hill Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Join Arnold Hill in Blue Ridge, GA at Grumpy Old Men Brewing for an acoustic show!

Photography National Juried Show Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 2021 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes...

68th Annual Rock Quarry Communication Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Rock Quarry Meeting (meal@ 12:00, meeting@ 6:00) The 68th Annual Rock Quarry Degree will be held on Saturday August 28. As always, a meal will be served at the Springs at 12:00 midday. Shortly...

25th Annual Kiwanis Rodeo - Blue Ridge Fairgrounds Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Kiwanis Club of Blue Ridge is getting ready to host their 25th Annual Championship Rodeo in Blue Ridge, Georgia ! August 20th and 21st, come on down to the Blue Ridge Fairgrounds to experience...