Dover Foxcroft calendar: What's coming up

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:

The Magic of Transfiguration - Joanfrances Boyle Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: $25 Strip away the Ego and what have you got? Some will say nothing, but I say EVERYTHING! The unlimited mind is the untapped mind. Joanfrances would like to lead you in this class into...

Invasive Plants Workshop Garland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

What are invasive plants? How did they get here? Why and how do they grow here? What impact do they have on our environment? What can we do about them? Join PCSWCD and Maine Woodland Owners on...

COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK Carmel, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Safety Ln, Carmel, ME

COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK is on Facebook. To connect with COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK, join Facebook today.

Crafting Flower Essences and Gem Elixirs for Resilience with Grace Harrington Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: $33 Learn how to craft Flower Essences and Gem elixirs with Grace Harrington Murdoch. Using the sacred process, we will create our very own combined flower essence and gem elixir, to...

Concert in Wayside Park Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 32-42 Main St, Dexter, ME

Concert in Wayside Park is on Facebook. To connect with Concert in Wayside Park, join Facebook today.