Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Dover Foxcroft calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 5 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnESR_0bZVvFs200

The Magic of Transfiguration - Joanfrances Boyle

Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: $25 Strip away the Ego and what have you got? Some will say nothing, but I say EVERYTHING! The unlimited mind is the untapped mind. Joanfrances would like to lead you in this class into...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdggm_0bZVvFs200

Invasive Plants Workshop

Garland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

What are invasive plants? How did they get here? Why and how do they grow here? What impact do they have on our environment? What can we do about them? Join PCSWCD and Maine Woodland Owners on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Q616_0bZVvFs200

COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK

Carmel, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Safety Ln, Carmel, ME

COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK is on Facebook. To connect with COMMUNITY TOUCH A TRUCK, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Crafting Flower Essences and Gem Elixirs for Resilience with Grace Harrington

Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: $33 Learn how to craft Flower Essences and Gem elixirs with Grace Harrington Murdoch. Using the sacred process, we will create our very own combined flower essence and gem elixir, to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ox8CQ_0bZVvFs200

Concert in Wayside Park

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 32-42 Main St, Dexter, ME

Concert in Wayside Park is on Facebook. To connect with Concert in Wayside Park, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft, ME
9
Followers
60
Post
188
Views
ABOUT

With Dover-Foxcroft Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, ME
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Etna, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcswcd#Maine Woodland Owners#Flower Essences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy