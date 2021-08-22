Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee Village, AR

What’s up Cherokee Village: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 5 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cherokee Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dasSh_0bZVvEzJ00

Phil Wages live with special guest(s)

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Part of our week long 5th Aleiversary celebration, our founder Phil Wages will be performing passionate originals and rock songs. Plus we'll include a special guest or two! No cover charge!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7SLo_0bZVvEzJ00

An Evening Out Event with THM Coach Jessica Lavy

Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 17 US Hwy 63, Mammoth Spring, AR

Join THM Coach Jessica for an in-person get together at Mammoth Spring Arkansas State Park (playground side). Enjoy a brief intro to learn about Trim Healthy Mama and how to put meals together, a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kTjR_0bZVvEzJ00

Best Of Mo Town and More

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Motown & More Sat • Aug 28 • 8:00 PM West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, MO

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTVsD_0bZVvEzJ00

Prescribed Burn Association Start-up Meeting

Salem, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

List of Arkansas Forestry Association, Quail Forever and Arkansas Game and Fish upcoming events. Business Events by Arkansas Forestry Association, Quail Foreve

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chbv1_0bZVvEzJ00

Soulshine @ Aleene's on the Square!

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 E Broadway St, Pocahontas, AR

Come hang out with Soulshine, get some delicious food, and enjoy your favorite ice cold beverage while you listen to some great live music! Also check out other Music Events in Pocahontas ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
67
Followers
239
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee Village, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Mammoth Spring, AR
City
Pocahontas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#St Louis#Live Events#Other Music#Ar Join Thm#Mo Motown#Quail Forever#Arkansas Game And Fish#Ar Come#Music Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy