What’s up Cherokee Village: Local events calendar

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cherokee Village:

Phil Wages live with special guest(s) West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Part of our week long 5th Aleiversary celebration, our founder Phil Wages will be performing passionate originals and rock songs. Plus we'll include a special guest or two! No cover charge!

An Evening Out Event with THM Coach Jessica Lavy Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 17 US Hwy 63, Mammoth Spring, AR

Join THM Coach Jessica for an in-person get together at Mammoth Spring Arkansas State Park (playground side). Enjoy a brief intro to learn about Trim Healthy Mama and how to put meals together, a...

Best Of Mo Town and More West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Motown & More Sat • Aug 28 • 8:00 PM West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, MO

Prescribed Burn Association Start-up Meeting Salem, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

List of Arkansas Forestry Association, Quail Forever and Arkansas Game and Fish upcoming events. Business Events by Arkansas Forestry Association, Quail Foreve

Soulshine @ Aleene's on the Square! Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 E Broadway St, Pocahontas, AR

Come hang out with Soulshine, get some delicious food, and enjoy your favorite ice cold beverage while you listen to some great live music! Also check out other Music Events in Pocahontas ...