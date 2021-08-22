Cancel
Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg calendar: What's coming up

Walsenburg News Watch
 5 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Girls Night Out The Show at Flo-Jo Tavern Hall (Trinidad, Co)

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 125 North Chestnut Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Trinidad ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

2021 Antiques at the Spanish Peaks Vintage Trailer Rally

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 226 W Grand Ave, La Veta, CO

Come to Spanish Peaks Country in Southern Colorado and spend a rally weekend with us in the charming little town of La Veta, Colorado. Nestled between the Spanish Peaks and the Sangre de Christo...

Wise Woman Full Moon Gathering

Weston, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17310-18038 County Rd 31.9, Weston, CO

Calling all woman to come and enjoy a day together celebrating life and healing! Please call 719-680- 0215 or email us to register. Donation only. Can arrive on Saturday night and bed in the...

Colorado Concealed Carry Weapon Permit class

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1399 Co Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO

Meets or exceeds all of Colorado's requirements to apply for your concealed carry permit

SoCo Cannabis Alliance Happy Hour

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 West Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Join the SoCo Cannabis Alliance for a happy hour with free food and the first drink on us.

