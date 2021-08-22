Cancel
Fort Kent, ME

Fort Kent calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FORT KENT, ME) Fort Kent has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Kent:



Diabetes Education Class

Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 194 E Main St, Fort Kent, ME

All classes are offered virtually and live. Participants MUST register in advance for either the live or the in-person classes. For in-person classes, CDC



Crunk Witch

Stockholm, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 School Rd, Stockholm, ME

*There will be a $10 cover charge for this event!* We are excited to welcome Crunk Witch back to Eureka for a special night of original music! Crunk Witch is an electronic pop act from Presque...



Take It Outside Adult Series - Square Lake Party Boat Ride

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 31 – Square Lake Party Boat Ride, $50 lunch included...

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent, ME
ABOUT

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

