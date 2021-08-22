Spicer events coming soon

(SPICER, MN) Live events are coming to Spicer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

2021 Green Lake Walleye Classic Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 499-315 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

2021 Green Lake Walleye Classic Presented by West Central Walleye League Sunday, August 22nd from 7am-3pm on Green Lake in Spicer $100 per boat entry fee Limited to 50 boats – 2 anglers per boat...

New London Farmer’s Market New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

New London Farmer’s Market Saturdays from June 12th to Mid-October New London Farmer’s Market ~ “Homegrown & Handmade” Our vendors sell great products weekly: honey, bird houses, bird feeders...

An Autopsy of A Cyclops New London, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 24 Central Avenue East, New London, MN 56273

This exclusive puppet performance follows a group of scientists as they examine a deceased cyclops' body, uncovering clues to its life.

Mixed Media Monday New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 South Main St S, New London, MN

Mixed Media Monday at Greenwater Garage + Gallery On Mondays we learn about materials, tools and mediums while we create an image of our own design. FOCUS OF STUDY: Pigment Stories / Liquid...

Colic, Reflux, and Ear Infections Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Colic, reflux, and ear infections. Why might they happen and how we can help.