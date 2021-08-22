Cancel
Spicer, MN

Spicer events coming soon

(SPICER, MN) Live events are coming to Spicer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBXWp_0bZVvBL800

2021 Green Lake Walleye Classic

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 499-315 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

2021 Green Lake Walleye Classic Presented by West Central Walleye League Sunday, August 22nd from 7am-3pm on Green Lake in Spicer $100 per boat entry fee Limited to 50 boats – 2 anglers per boat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trfNw_0bZVvBL800

New London Farmer’s Market

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

New London Farmer’s Market Saturdays from June 12th to Mid-October New London Farmer’s Market ~ “Homegrown & Handmade” Our vendors sell great products weekly: honey, bird houses, bird feeders...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbfD6_0bZVvBL800

An Autopsy of A Cyclops

New London, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 24 Central Avenue East, New London, MN 56273

This exclusive puppet performance follows a group of scientists as they examine a deceased cyclops' body, uncovering clues to its life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDeES_0bZVvBL800

Mixed Media Monday

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 South Main St S, New London, MN

Mixed Media Monday at Greenwater Garage + Gallery On Mondays we learn about materials, tools and mediums while we create an image of our own design. FOCUS OF STUDY: Pigment Stories / Liquid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29939U_0bZVvBL800

Colic, Reflux, and Ear Infections

Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Colic, reflux, and ear infections. Why might they happen and how we can help.

ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

