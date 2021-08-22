Events on the Yuma calendar

(YUMA, CO) Yuma is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yuma area:

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

Hugo Wine Walk Joes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Block, Hugo, CO 80822

A walk down Hugo's Main Street while tasting Colorado wines!

2021 Wages VFD Fundraiser Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Greetings Friends and Neighbors, We missed getting to see you all last summer for our annual BBQ. With that being said, we would like to invite you to join us for a hamburger and hotdog meal and...

Church Council and Potluck Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

Church Council and Potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Church Council and Potluck, join Facebook today.