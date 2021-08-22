Cancel
Linn, MO

Events on the Linn calendar

Linn Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35e0zh_0bZVv8mC00

NAMI Missouri Annual Conference - a hybrid in-person and virtual event

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 931 McClung Park Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Register today for the 2021 NAMI Missouri Mental Health Conference on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Sponsor or attend virtually or in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yyQM_0bZVv8mC00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xujGQ_0bZVv8mC00

Cemetery Board Meeting

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Cemetery Board will meet on Tuesday, August 10 at 7pm in the Notre Dame Hall Basement.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ox3Ou_0bZVv8mC00

Pretty in Pink Huntin' for a Cure

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 400 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Enjoy a ladies-only cocktail party benefitting the Look Good Feel Better program that helps women in your community, as they fight cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRV3c_0bZVv8mC00

Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Bland, MO

Bland, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 2812 Mount Sterling Road, Bland, MO 65014

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

