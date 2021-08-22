Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagar, AZ

Eagar events calendar

Posted by 
Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 5 days ago

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLiBW_0bZVv7tT00

Go Fly a Kite

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 425 Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Join White Mountain Nature Center to build and fly your own kite!! FUN, CONTESTS, AND MORE!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8sEU_0bZVv7tT00

Roger Wayne

Vernon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Apache, Co Rd 8235, Vernon, AZ

Roger Wayne Hosted By Stanford General Store. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at White Mountain Lake., Live music

Learn More

Centerfire

Vernon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Apache, Co Rd 8235, Vernon, AZ

Centerfire Hosted By Stanford General Store. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at White Mountain Lake., Live music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmUFQ_0bZVv7tT00

Bridge Club

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Join us for Contact Bridge weekly in the Community Center Breezeway!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIpq8_0bZVv7tT00

“UNBROKEN” A True Story of WWII Hero and Olympian

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1501 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Join Fishers of Men For Veterans for “UNBROKEN” The movie about the True story of a WWII Hero and Olympian. Doors open at 8:30 am Movie Begins: 9:00 am Open to the public $10 Donation per person...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Eagar Voice

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
8
Followers
230
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, AZ
City
Pinetop-lakeside, AZ
City
Eagar, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford General Store#Az Centerfire Hosted#Contact Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy