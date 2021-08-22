Eagar events calendar

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

Go Fly a Kite Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 425 Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Join White Mountain Nature Center to build and fly your own kite!! FUN, CONTESTS, AND MORE!!

Roger Wayne Vernon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Apache, Co Rd 8235, Vernon, AZ

Roger Wayne Hosted By Stanford General Store. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at White Mountain Lake., Live music

Centerfire Vernon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Apache, Co Rd 8235, Vernon, AZ

Centerfire Hosted By Stanford General Store. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at White Mountain Lake., Live music

Bridge Club Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Join us for Contact Bridge weekly in the Community Center Breezeway!

“UNBROKEN” A True Story of WWII Hero and Olympian Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1501 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Join Fishers of Men For Veterans for “UNBROKEN” The movie about the True story of a WWII Hero and Olympian. Doors open at 8:30 am Movie Begins: 9:00 am Open to the public $10 Donation per person...