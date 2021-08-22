What’s up Camden: Local events calendar

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

Mass Vaccination Clinic Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1015 Medical Center Pkwy, Selma, AL

The Vaughan Regional Medical Center will be hosting a mass vaccination clinic for all residents of Dallas County and its surrounding areas. Those who have not been vaccinated can receive their...

Introduction to Caning and Weaving Chairs Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 Claiborne St, Camden, AL

Join Dallas County artist, David White, for an introduction to the art of chair caning and weaving; will learn basic tools and techniques needed to cane chairs. Each student will complete one...

Selma Farmers Market Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL