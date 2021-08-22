Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AL

What’s up Camden: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzlSY_0bZVv60k00

Mass Vaccination Clinic

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1015 Medical Center Pkwy, Selma, AL

The Vaughan Regional Medical Center will be hosting a mass vaccination clinic for all residents of Dallas County and its surrounding areas. Those who have not been vaccinated can receive their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13G2ty_0bZVv60k00

Introduction to Caning and Weaving Chairs

Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 Claiborne St, Camden, AL

Join Dallas County artist, David White, for an introduction to the art of chair caning and weaving; will learn basic tools and techniques needed to cane chairs. Each student will complete one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lm9a_0bZVv60k00

Selma Farmers Market

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL

Learn More

Comments / 0

Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
41
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Camden, AL
City
Selma, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Dallas#1015 Medical Center Pkwy#Al Join#Al Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy