Oroville, WA

Events on the Oroville calendar

Oroville Daily
 5 days ago

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oroville:

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday

Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us.  Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Post 82 monthly meeting

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

Tonasket Farmers Market

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 6pm Location:Triangle Park, Highway 97 and Western Ave, Tonasket, WA

Oroville Daily

Oroville, WA
ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

