Stevenson events coming soon

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stevenson:

Long Island Cove Kayak Stevenson, AL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: County Road 676, Bryant, AL 35772

Long Island Cove is the northernmost place to paddle Alabama's Scenic River Trail where Eagles & wildflowers abound in this unpopulated area

DANCE EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT! At the Veterans Post Home in Scottsboro Scottsboro, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

DANCE EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT! At the Veterans Post Home in Scottsboro Donations go to assist in our mission and programs for Veterans, their Families and the Community. Sponsored by American Legion...

D.A.D.E. Grass Class Trenton, GA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 Pace Dr, Trenton, GA

Date: Monday, August 23 @ 6:30 pm Topic: Winter Annual & Perennial Forage Planting & Management Speaker: UGA State Forage Extension Specialist Dr. Lisa Baker To Register: Call the Dade County...

December Hike Estillfork, AL

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, Estillfork, AL 35745

This is our most challenging hike yet! Join us for an all-day excursion hiking Walls of Jericho!

UKC Double Header Hytop, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bench Show starts at 7:00; Hunts are at 8:00 and 12:00