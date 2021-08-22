Cancel
Stevenson, AL

Stevenson events coming soon

Stevenson Dispatch
Stevenson Dispatch
 5 days ago

(STEVENSON, AL) Stevenson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stevenson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQb7t_0bZVv4FI00

Long Island Cove Kayak

Stevenson, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: County Road 676, Bryant, AL 35772

Long Island Cove is the northernmost place to paddle Alabama's Scenic River Trail where Eagles & wildflowers abound in this unpopulated area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWbAF_0bZVv4FI00

DANCE EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT! At the Veterans Post Home in Scottsboro

Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

DANCE EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT! At the Veterans Post Home in Scottsboro Donations go to assist in our mission and programs for Veterans, their Families and the Community. Sponsored by American Legion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCYHI_0bZVv4FI00

D.A.D.E. Grass Class

Trenton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 Pace Dr, Trenton, GA

Date: Monday, August 23 @ 6:30 pm Topic: Winter Annual & Perennial Forage Planting & Management Speaker: UGA State Forage Extension Specialist Dr. Lisa Baker To Register: Call the Dade County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ulh9J_0bZVv4FI00

December Hike

Estillfork, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: Parking lot, Estillfork, AL 35745

This is our most challenging hike yet! Join us for an all-day excursion hiking Walls of Jericho!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suJpX_0bZVv4FI00

UKC Double Header

Hytop, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bench Show starts at 7:00; Hunts are at 8:00 and 12:00

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson, AL
With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

