Glenwood, AR

Glenwood calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 5 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Live events are coming to Glenwood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

Full Moon Group Ride – August

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Pineland Dr, Hot Springs, AR

The NORTHWOODS FULL MOON GROUP RIDES are a don’t miss event for our biking community and everyone’s invited! No-drop rides for ALL Skills Levels! Come ride with us! All riders must have a mountain...

Line Dance Lessons

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 833 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR

All age, smoke free venue! $10 per person, kids 15 & under are free! You may also like the following events from Line Dancing with Hope

Historic Downtown Farmers Market, Inc.

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Orange St, Hot Springs, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:121 Orange Street

Regular Racing - Points

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Regular Points Night Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA Mod Lites - GRT IMCA Modifieds Contact:

ServSafe Managers Training

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4831 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs, AR

The Garland Co. Extension Service is offering an 8 hour ServSafe Managers Training Certification for anyone in the restaurant or food service industry. Cost for the class is $140. Includes 8 hours...

Glenwood Post delivers local news covering politics, sports, community events, and everything in between.

