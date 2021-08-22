Eutawville calendar: What's coming up

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Eutawville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eutawville:

Edisto Blackwater Boogie 2021 Ridgeville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville, SC 29472

The Edisto Blackwater Boogie is an outdoor festival taking place at Givhans Ferry State Park from October 15th-17th, 2021!

Paint In The Park Eutawville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 157 State Road S-38-1641, Eutawville, SC 29048

Join us for one last good memory to your Summer 2021with painting, food, and music. A great time to unwind and be creative.

Interactive, educational, hands-on dino day! Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Do you have a dinosaur lover in your family? We are hosting an interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter with Dino-Ventures at Crosswind Farm! $15 per child for online ADVANCE tickets or $20 at...

OCTOBER FEST 2021 Manning, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 8497 Silver Road, Manning, SC 29102

CAR / BIKE ADMISSION AND REGISTRATION $50 EARLY BIRD. SETUP 12:00 PM - SHOW STARTS @ 3:00 PM, ENDS 6:00 PM NO RE-ENTRY

Time Out Tavern and Texalina Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12406 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC

List of Time Out Tavern upcoming events. Music Events by Time Out Tavern. Events - Time Out Tavern and Texalina, Independence Day Thunder Alley Band, Texalina